'They're not going there for the sun': Hinch calls for laws to block passports of pedophiles

Speaking with 3AW on Tuesday, Hinch said he was confident Foreign Minister Julie Bishop would help get the new law across the line before the end of the year.

"I've got a meeting next week with Julie Bishop to get the passports blocked for sexual offenders," Hinch said.

Derryn Hinch speaking at the Melbourne Press Club. Source: AAP

"They can't go off on these child rape tours in Asia. I reckon I'd have (the new law signed off) in three months."

Hinch has long campaigned against the current freedoms of child sex offenders, including calling for a public registry to name pedophiles.

Just last month, Hinch slammed a legal loophole which is allowing convicted pedophiles to travel to Asia and commit further crimes.

Derryn Hinch speaking with Penny Wong. Source: AAP

"They're not going there for the sun," Hinch said at a Melbourne Press Club speech.

"They are going there for the sons and daughters."

The Justice Party leader thanked Aussie actress Rachel Griffiths for alerting him to the Asia child sex situation and committed to making a change.

"We are going to change things," he said.

Hinch said his plans for introduce a national public register of convicted sex offenders for all Australians to see would still take "a couple of years", but again pledged to get the registry through Parliament.

The proposed crackdown comes after convicted pedophile Peter Walbran was found working as a teacher in Thailand and later deported to New Zealand last December, over more alleged child sex offences.

