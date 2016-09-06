Mum launches petition to warn parents about asthma medication after son tried to commit suicide

A Melbourne mother has called for new warning labels on a common asthma medication, after her young son tried to commit suicide and experienced severe mental health issues while taking it.

Vanessa Sellick's sons Harrison and Austin had been prescribed the medication Singulair (Montelukast) at two-years-old. Both have experienced mental health issues. Photo: Vanessa Sellick and Getty.

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT.

Vanessa Sellick, 40, told Yahoo7 her two sons Harrison and Austin had been prescribed the medication Singulair (Montelukast) at two-years-old.

Singulair is prescribed to children aged between two and 14, who experience frequent intermittent, mild persistent or exercise-induced asthma.

The drug is a chewable tablet that is easy to give to children and considered ‘less traumatic’ than other asthma treatments.

The medication has since been linked to psychotic episodes in children.

Ms Sellick said Harrison, who is now ten, started to experience behavioural problems and suicidal thoughts while taking the medication.

Harrison took the medication for about three years and has been off it for almost six, however Ms Harrison claims her son still experiences side effects.

“When my son first went on Singulair the side effects weren’t actually acknowledged. When they were made known they weren’t communicated to us,” Ms Sellick told Yahoo7.

“If you could see the horror that my son and so many others have endured, it’s really heartbreaking,” Ms Sellick said.

She said Harrison would beg her to "let him die" after he started experiencing suicidal thoughts at only four-years-old.

“It gradually got worse, he did have a suicide attempt,” she said.

“I don’t know whether he fully understood it.

“He would say ‘I’m going to run out on the road and get hit by a car’ or ‘I’m going to jump off the balcony and go splat on the concrete’… that was a common one.”

Ms Sellick said she had sought countless mental health and medical assistance for her son including regular psychologist appointments.

Harrison had also been tested for Asperger’s syndrome a number of times but she said the tests always came back negative.

She also undertook a psychology degree to try and learn ways she could help her son.

Since stopping the medication Ms Sellick said Harrison has still experienced depressive episodes, but his mental health had improved dramatically.

“All his teachers at school have been supportive, they have seen a huge change in him,” she said.

In 2013, a safety alert on the drug was issued by the Australia's Therapeutic Goods Association.

By this stage Harrison had already stopped taking the medication.

However, his younger brother Austin was still using it as a treatment for asthma.

Ms Sellick said when she saw the TGA alert she immediately took Austin off the medication.

“We didn’t make the link prior,” she said.

“Because you put the child on it at two, you put it down to the terrible twos … but I knew deep down it wasn’t normal.”

Between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2013 the TGA received reports of neuropsychiatric adverse events in 58 children who had been prescribed (Singulair) Montelukast.

Neuropsychiatric reactions reported to the TGA included nightmares, altered mood and insomnia.

On Monday night Ms Sellick has started a Change.Org petition demanding warning labels be added to the Singulair’s packaging to warn parents of the serious side effects.

“Children that take this medication are often unable to communicate the horror they are experiencing so they rely on their parents to identify the side effects,” she wrote in the petition.

“A list of the potential side effects is buried deep in the product information which is not often provided with the prescription.

“We ask that a fluorescent warning label be placed on the outside of the Singulair (Montelukast) packaging in order to educate parents and adult users of these severe side effects.”

Singulair (Montelukast) was first made available in Australia in 1998.

Ms Sellick was concerned that many children had suffered long-term side effects after taking the drug.

The drug's producer, Merck, Sharp and Dohme has claimed millions use the drug safely worldwide.

“The health and safety of patients who use our medicines is our highest priority. We take any report received about our medicines very seriously,” a spokesman told Daily Mail.

The spokesman said it was a GP’s responsibility to keep up to date with side effects of medications and inform patients appropriately.

Ms Sellick’s petition has sparked other mothers to also come forward about their experiences with the drug.

Leanne Mackey wrote her son had been taking the medication for nine months as a four-year-old.

“He became over time, violent, moody, despondent, he talked of wanting the world to go black,” she wrote.

“He had the sensation of pins and needles in his arms and legs for long periods of time, became forgetful, and started certain ocd behaviors (sic).”

She claimed within a week of stopping the medication, her son started to “come out of the fog”.

“He's now 11 and happy, while still suffering with asthma, but NEVER again would I allow him on Singulair. I tell everyone i know about the dangers of Singulair. (sic)”

Yahoo7 have also approached MSD for comment as to whether they feel the warnings on the drug Singulair were adequate.

If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

News break – September 6