Stunning footage has been captured of the moment a kayaker has jumped into water to swim with orca off Army Bay in Whangaparaoa.

Kayaker jumps into water to swim with orca, breaches DOC guidelines

The drone footage, captured by topVIEW Photography, shows the kayaker paddle out to the pod on Monday, before jumping in to swim with one orca.

"Wow, what can I say. I'm so thrilled to have been able to see and film orcas this evening in Army Bay!," topVIEW said on its post.

However, people on social media have pointed out that the swimmer has breached Department of Conservation guidelines.

The Marine Mammals Protection Regulations say swimming with whales is prohibited, while you should stay at least 50 metres away.

Orca are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act, making it an offence to harass or disturb them.

Last Thursday the DOC expressed disappointment at a group of paddleboarders that made contact with a pod of orca near Kohimarama Beach in Auckland.

Sam Thom was preparing to paddle to Browns Island with others when the pod approached him at around 6.30am.

His group decided to take a closer look and the 28-year-old, who had brought his drone along, managed to capture the breathtaking encounter.

While the footage looked incredible, the Department of Conservation (DoC) was less than impressed.

"They're predators," DoC spokesperson Nick Hirst told Newshub.

READ MORE: 'They're predators': DoC unimpressed with paddleboarders' close encounter with orcas in Auckland

"There are no records of orca killing humans in a deliberate attack, but the people in this video are putting themselves at risk by getting too close to the orca.

"People on paddle boards, in kayaks and boats should try to stay at least 50 metres away from orca, avoid circling or obstructing orca [and] avoid making sudden noises that could startle the orca.

"Enjoy these beautiful animals but, please give them the space they need to keep yourself and the animals safe."

RELATED STORY: Drone footage captures whale soothing calf in Auckland islands