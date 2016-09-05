'World's deadliest': Synthetic drug 10,000 times more powerful than heroin seized at Australian border

A new synthetic drug called W-18 has reportedly been seized multiple times at Australia's borders.

The synthetic drug is reportedly 10,000 times more powerful than heroin. Source: Associated Press

Described as the ‘world’s deadliest synthetic drug’, W-18 is 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than heroin.

It has been responsible for increased overdoses among users who think they are taking fentanyl, and gives the user a high akin to heroin.

The drug was originally developed in Canada as a painkiller.

However, it was deemed too strong to ever be used and outlawed in 2016, after one of the biggest busts of the substance ever.

During the bust, four kilograms of the synthetic opiate were seized in December 2015.

The drug has since been outlawed in other countries, including Sweden and China, where it was being produced in illegal drug labs.

It now seems the drug is making its way to Australian shores, after Australian Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg issued a grim warning to the public on Monday.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Quaedvlieg confirmed that while Australian Border Force was seizing small incidents of fentanyl at the border, other ‘W’ derivatives were also being found.

“Fentanyl is not the worst of it,” he told news outlet in his first interview since the formation of the Australian Border Force.

“There are a couple of derivatives out there that don’t even have a name yet; chemical analogs known as W, which are even more potent than fentanyl.”

Mr Guaedvlieg’s counterparts in the United States and Canada told him that Australia “should be aware” of the drug.

“I commissioned some research and found, as well as our detections, there is evidence from state and territories police and number of coronial inquiries supporting this,” he said.

“It is a highly potent form of opiate which is coming into this country.”

Mr Quaedvlieg said Australian Border Force is “building partnerships” with other countries to seize drugs before they reach Australian borders.

“We are better off investing money and effort in supporting our partners at the genesis point than playing goalkeeper,’’ he said.

According to the Daily Telegraph, W-18 comes in pill or powder form.

It only emerged as a recreational drug two years ago, and there is currently no way to test for it in the bloodstream.

Its effect on humans is largely unknown because W-18 was only ever tested on lab mice.

While it poses a large threat, Mr Quaedvlieg admitted the dangers the drug pale in comparison to what he described as a “tsunami of meth” flowing out of south east Asia.

Yahoo7 has contacted the Australian Border Force for more information on W-18 and the seizures.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT W-18

- 10,000 times more potent than heroin

- 100 times stronger than fentanyl

- Known as ‘shady 80s’ or ‘beans’

- The W stands for Brent Warren, one of the researchers who synthesised the range of drugs in the ‘80s.

- No way to test for it in the bloodstream

News break – September 5