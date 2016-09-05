Mark Tromp's daughter Ella charged with theft in latest twist of family saga

In the latest chapter of the bizarre Tromp family saga, police have laid charges against Mark Tromp's daughter Ella.

According to news.com.au, police confirmed that two charges have been laid.

A Victoria police spokeswoman said a 22-year-old Silvan woman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possessing the proceeds of a crime on August 30 in Victoria.

She was bailed to appear at Ringwood Magistrates Court on April 19, 2017.

Ella's sister Riana was also charged with theft of motor vehicle.

However, that charge has since been dismissed under section 33 of the Mental Health Act of NSW.

Police said no other charges were expected against any other family member.

A significant amount of time and resources were spent searching for the family across New South Wales and Victoria.

The widespread search began after Mark Tromp, 51, and Jacoba Tromp, 53, fled with their three children, Ella, Mitchell and Riana, to New South Wales.

Jacoba and Mark had reportedly become "overwhelmed" by paranoia and fear.

The family split up and over the past five days, one-by-one each member has managed to be re-appear alive, “safe and well”.

Mitchell said he felt responsible to flee with the rest of his family and felt he should have stayed with them longer.

"I didn't feel in danger. But I had to go with the family because I wanted to see where they were going," he told Sky News.

He added that the situation was "hard to explain" and "very confusing".

Ella had admitted she was confused about the strange events that played out.

She claimed to have returned to the family's berry farm to feed her horses.

"More than anything we're just happy that Dad is alive and he's going to come back home, all of the family is going to come back home, and we can get back to normal," the 22-year-old said.

Ella also said she hoped her sister, Riana would be released from mental health care soon.

The "panicked" road trip is now subject to a police investigation.

Mr Tromp was the last of the family to be found and he was discovered on the outskirts of Wangaratta on Saturday, about 5.50pm.

He was taken to Wangaratta Police Station and is expected to undergo a mental health assessment.

On Saturday night Mr Tromp was seen giving media the finger as he left the station with a family member.

Mitchell told the Herald Sun that he was “jumping for joy” knowing his father had been found.

“It’s going to be the best Father’s Day of my life," he said.

Bizarre search for Tromp family members

Authorities had been searching for Mr Tromp since Tuesday, after the family was reported missing and police found their Silvan home unlocked and abandoned.

Mr Tromp and his wife Jacoba drove off to NSW with their three adult children, Riana, Mitchell and Ella, on Monday, leaving passports, credit cards and many of their mobile phones behind.

By Tuesday morning, Mitchell left the group near Bathurst and made his way to Melbourne via Sydney.

Then Riana and Ella left their parents at Jenolan caves and headed to Goulburn.

There, the two daughters split up; Riana was found "catatonic" hiding in the back of a local man's ute and Ella drove herself back to Melbourne.

Jacoba was found on Thursday in Yass Hospital and has since been transferred to Goulburn Hospital where Riana is also being treated.

Police have stated that both women are in a fragile mental state.

Mitchell told media on Thursday everyday pressures had got to the family and they "just wanted to escape".

Readers seeking support and information about mental health issues can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.