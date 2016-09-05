Lotto provides two Queensland dads with some Father's Day riches

Father's Day 2016 will never be forgotten by two lucky Queensland dads who became instant millionaires after Saturday's Lotto super draw.

The two families have cashed $1.9 million each after they purchased one of 11 winning tickets in Saturday's $21 Million Superdraw tickets.

Instead of taking a lavish holiday after winning Lotto, one Brisbane family reversed the process and were on their trip when they cashed in their big win.

The lucky couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, won over $1.9 million after they bought their winning ticket from a newsagent in Newmarket, located on the city’s northside.

“It was about 9pm last night and my husband was on the internet and saw that Newmarket News and Gifts had sold a division one winning entry," the wife said in a statement.

“We’re in shock! To be honest we just want to get home now so we can start sharing our prize money with family so everyone benefits from our win," she said.

The woman said she cried from happiness and claimed to have had an inkling feeling they would win.

“It’s quite funny because for the last few weeks I just had this feeling that I was going to win Gold Lotto!” she said.

“While we plan to share our windfall with family, we’ll use the rest to pay a chunk off our mortgage.”

Meanwhile on the Sunshine Coast, a winning dad said it was the best Father’s Day when he also won a large chunk of the Superdraw.

The overjoyed millionaire, who also chose to remain anonymous, won just over $1.9 million on Sunday with a ticket he bought from Warana Newsagency.

“I overheard the newsagent telling a customer that the store had sold a division one winning entry so when I handed my ticket over I jokingly said to him, ‘I bloody hope that winning ticket is mine!’," the man said.

The Sunshine Coast father said the newsagent went white and he thought the employee had suffered a heart attack.

“He said I’d won and carried on worse than what I did!," the winner said.

“I’ve never won anything in my life! My kids rang me for Father’s Day and I told them how I’d won first division and they didn’t believe me!"

The reversal of fortune is a welcome highlight of what has been a tough year for the man and his wife.

"I think we'll buy ourselves our dream home," he said.

The winning numbers were 40, 32, 36, 23, 28 and 7, with the supplementary numbers 39 and 41.