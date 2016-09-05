House prices are skyrocketing around the North Island as Aucklanders make a mass exodus from the country's most expensive city.

Auckland overtaken by smaller cities as house prices skyrocket

New data released by property analyst company CoreLogic today show prices in Tauranga, Rotorua and Hamilton are increasing faster than those in Auckland.

The median price in each of Tauranga's 17 suburbs has increased by at least 20.5 per cent in the year to June. And Rotorua and Hamilton are both up 17 percent in all of their suburbs.

Senior research analyst Nick Goodall said a growing number of Aucklanders were turning to Tauranga in search of a cheaper property.

"Whenever a market is doing well, the lower end tends to do even better and generally there's more demand for the lower-value areas.

"They're attractive to first-time buyers as well as investors, who make up a larger percentage of purchasers in any market," NZME reported him as saying.

The biggest increase for Tauranga was seen in the suburb of Parkvale, followed closely by Greerton.

Only seven of Auckland's suburbs have seen an increase in values of more than 20 per cent.

But Goodall says there's room for more growth.

"More and more we're talking about Auckland as an international city these days. If you compare the number of million-dollar suburbs in Auckland compared to Sydney, we're still well behind. Their most-expensive suburb is Potts Point, which is about $5 million median," Newshub reported him as saying.

CoreLogic's data shows 90 of Auckland's suburbs now have an average house price of more than $1 million, compared with only seven in 2007.

The most expensive suburb is Herne Bay which has a median sale price of $2,265,050.