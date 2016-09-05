'He took a knife to my niece's neck': Cousin of slaughtered Sydney mother speaks out

News

'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Bryan Seymour
Yahoo7 /

The man who allegedly lured his ex-partner to the couple’s former marital home and slaughtered her while their child slept nearby had a violent streak which includes pulling a knife on the three-year-old, the victim’s cousin says.

Tasmin Bahar’s cousin spoke exclusively with 7 News about the Father’s Day tragedy and said the 35-year-old split with partner Dave Pillay five weeks ago after the violent threat against the couple’s young child.

Tasmin Bahar and her three-year-old child. Source: 7News

“He actually took a knife in my niece’s neck and that is when my sister decided that she cannot live with the man anymore,” Sifat Sharmin Ruponty said.

“That is when she stepped out of the house.”

Victim Tasmin Bahar. Source: 7News

Ms Bahar and Mr Pillay’s bodies were found inside a Smithfield home, allegedly by Mr Pillay’s brother, with the couple’s three-year-old child found sleeping in another room in the house.

It’s believed Mr Pillay lured Ms Bahar to the couple’s formerly shared home for Father’s Day, saying he wanted to see his young daughter.

Source: 7News

Police at the scene. Source: 7News

But just hours later, the duo were dead with police treating the case as a murder-suicide.

“My wife comes down and says John, John, the little girl in the backyard has come out screaming,” neighbour John Araco said.

“I tried to jump the back fence and when I realised I couldn’t, I had a look over.

“The TV was on, the door was open and the little girl wasn’t there. So everything seemed quiet so I presumed there was nothing wrong.”

Other neighbours say it was obvious the couple had split but said they had never seen any violence between the pair.

The former couple. Source: 7News

The former couple and their daughter. Source: 7News

“What happened yesterday has left the whole street in shock,” Mr Araco said.

“It’s a very quiet place Smithfield and people have been living here forever.

“You read it and see it on the news … you never thought it would happen in our own backyard.”

Ms Ruponty said her cousin and Mr Pillay had been together for six years before his alleged violent streak.

The former couple and their daughter. Source: 7News

With no relatives in Australia, Ms Bahar's sister is now heading to Australia from New York to take custody of the three-year-old child.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

