Man arrested after taking toddler from mother's house
'I want to be a dad': 'Spiritual healer' arrested after taking son from mum

Brett Peter Cowan left 'permanently disfigured' after prison attack

Yahoo7 News /

Daniel Morcombe's killer Brett Peter Cowan has been left permanently disfigured after boiling water was thrown over him in prison.

The details were revealed when Adam Paul Davidson faced court over the incident that occurred last month inside the Wolston Correctional Centre in Queensland.

The 30-year-old inmate is accused of causing grievous bodily harm after he allegedly poured the hot water from an urn into a mop bucket before Cowan was attacked.

Cowan, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Daniel Morcombe in 2003, was allegedly beaten with the mop bucket after he was splashed with the water.

Cowan has been left 'permanently disfigured' after the attack. Photo: Supplied

Wolston Correction Centre, where Cowan is serving his life sentence. Photo: 7 News

At the time of the attack, Davidson allegedly screamed, “this is for Daniel”. In court on Friday, he told the hearing he had orchestrated the attack “for the people”.

Cowan spent a week in hospital recovering from his injuries.

Davidson did not enter a formal plea and will reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court next month.

