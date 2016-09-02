Former AFL star Paul Brown was knocked to the ground in a cowardly attack that almost cost the father-of-four his life.

‘It’s a day to move forward’: Man who attacked former AFL star Paul Brown jailed for four years

But in a blessing in disguise, the attack saw doctors uncover a tumour in Mr Brown’s brain which was fortunately benign.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said. “I’m still here.”

The one-time Geelong player was knocked unconscious after he intervened in a fight between a man and his girlfriend outside a kebab shop in Shepparton last year.

The attacker, Mohammad al Wahame, king-hit Mr Brown, leaving the 47-year-old with an acquired brain injury.

“It is a cowardly act,” Mr Brown said.

“It wasn’t like he was intimidated by me, it was just a reaction.

“Just the mindless action of wanting to harm someone for no reason at all.”

Labelling the king-hit as “un-Australian”, Mr Brown said things could have been a lot worse.

Mr Brown was left unconscious after hitting his head on the concrete, until locals came to his aid. He was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital where doctors discovered the potentially dangerous brain tumour.

“It’s a blessing; someone looking over me at the scene,” he said.

“I was lucky enough not to die at the scene and lucky enough that this tumour was benign.”

Mr Brown was left unable to drive for six months, or work for a long period.

Appearing in court on Friday, 19-year-old al Wahame was sentenced to a minimum four years jail for the assault.