'Shy tradie' performs daring stunts on Chinese construction site

A "shy" Chinese man flipped, twisted and flung himself across metal bars at a construction site and his efforts have since gone viral after he uploaded the videos online.

The young man, who identified as Xiao Wei, is believed to be a construction worker from Dayue City, China's Hubei Province, Mail Online reports.

Mr Wei has uploaded multiple videos of his death-defying stunts to his personal Weibo account, China's version of Twitter, over the past four months.

In the videos, Mr Wei swung, jumped and looped himself around parallel scaffolding bars that are located several dozen feet from the ground.

On his social media page, Mr Wei stated he is "shy" and "terrified" of speaking to strangers.

The aerobic construction worker said he even felt he needed to "hide behind a rock" to record question and answer videos, the publication reported.

His impressive acrobatic clips have since gone viral online have been and shared thousands of times on the Chinese social media.

RELATED VIDE0S: