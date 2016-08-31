'Small win, big impact': teen wins fight for vision-impaired friendly $5 banknotes

A Sydney teenager’s discrimination complaint will be proven successful this week, as the first-ever Australian banknote that blind and vision-impaired people can read is released to the public.

On Thursday, September 1, a brand new $5 note will be released into circulation featuring tactile markings.

The note’s release follows a passionate campaign by 15-year-old, Connor McLeod, a young blind boy who campaigned for close to three years to make the note a reality.

Connor launched a discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission, along with a Change.Org petition, which fought for vision-impaired friendly currency in Australia.

His efforts collected more than 57,000 signatures in support.

It may only be a small change, but it’s set to have a big impact on blind and vision-impaired people when it comes to independence in Australia.

The new $5 notes, released by the Reserve Bank, will include two tiny raised dots.

Connor, with a bit of help from his mum Ally Lancaster, launched the petition which suggested Australians contact the Reserve Bank of Australia to put pressure on them to make the change.

A Change.Org spokesman said the RBA initially refused the request, despite Australia already printing tactile markings on notes for other countries.

Connor and his mum made the trip to Canberra to deliver their signatures of support to MPs.

Despite the success finally becoming a reality, Connor didn’t see himself as a “campaigner”.

“I’m just an ordinary kid,’ he said.

“If I come across something that doesn’t sound right, I like to do something about it rather than just complain.”

“Setting up the petition was the easy bit, convincing the RBA was harder, but then I had a squad of 57,000 petition signers to help me persuade them.

“It felt unlikely they’d listen to a young blind boy. But in the end, they had to.”

Mrs Lancaster said she was proud of her son every day, but she was prouder than ever today.

“When he was born, I wished every day that Connor wasn’t blind for fear it’d hold him back,” she said.

“When we discovered Australia’s bank-notes weren’t accessible for blind people, I worried that his future independence was reliant on trusting people’s honesty.

“Today, nothing holds Connor back. He has helped Australia’s 360,000 blind people. He’s my superstar.”

She said she had no doubts Connor would be able to achieve his goal, despite the long battle.

“We were optimistic. Connor was so determined and not going to give up until they (RBA) said yes,” Mrs Lancaster told Yahoo7.

“He was prepared to go to the High Court of Australia if he had to.”

The RBA has since committed to changing all banknotes, which will be released in succession.

The victory also sparked a Melbourne artist to create a special banknote with Connor as the figurehead.



'Dollarydoos' petition close to 40,000 signatures

Could these be the new Dollarydoos?

Aaron Tyler is known for his “Straya-Cash” mock-up designs of banknotes with modernised Australian icons, such as Steve Irwin and Dame Edna.

“Connor McLeod isn't a legend because he’s blind, he’s a legend because he saw an injustice and took action to make it right,” Mr Tyler said.

“So when you next get the new fiver in your change, feel the new bumps, and think about how Connor has changed our banknotes forever.”

On Thursday Connor and his family will attend the launch of the new $5 note with Vision Australia.