Salim Mehajer announces latest venture, a luxury toiletries range

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer has announced his next business venture.

Mr Mehajer reportedly plans to release a "high-end" line of hotel toiletries.

The former Auburn City Council member posted images of the new hygiene product range on social media, in anticipation of its upcoming release.

He proudly announced that the range will be available online and hotels in "early 2017".

The plush toiletries collection was announced via social media. Source: Instagram.

The collection of toiletries includes body lotion, soap, shower gel, conditioner, towels and a toothbrush.

In the Instagram post, Mehajer thanked family members including his sisters Kate, Mary and Sanaa for their support.

He also thanked his rumoured new flame Constance Siaf.

As part of the cryptic post about the luxury range Mehajer also said "all credit goes to the person who came up with this idea and initiated this trial which has now become a reality.”

“You know exactly who you are. Lots of love from the bottom of my heart!! Out in selected hotels and online early 2017.”

Mehajer's new ‘friend’ and Kim Kardashian look-alike Constance Siaflas attended his sisters lavish weekend wedding. Source: Instagram.

Over the weekend Salim and his high-profile family made headlines when his sister wed in elaborate style.

Following in the footsteps of her brother, Khadijeh ‘Kat’ Mehajer literally stopped traffic with her extravagant nuptials which featured luxury sports cars, a mansion and even a Mack truck.

Police were eventually forced to close off streets for the celebrations of Ms Mehajer and her new husband Ibrahim Sakalakis second wedding.

The couple were married in a smaller and more intimate ceremony last weekend with just 30 guests.

Kat Mehajer and her new husband Ibrahim Sakalaki. Photo: Instagram/rlineweddingcars

Salim Mehajer attended the wedding in a Rolls Royce. Photo: Instagram/Salim Mehajer

Dressed in a gown that reportedly cost $10,000, Kat spared no expense in the occasion that is said to have cost more than $1 million.

The wedding came under scrutiny as it was revealed Salim Mehjaer’s former council denied a request to have the street closed.

Despite the rejection, authorities made an appearance to cordon off the street in Western Sydney to “make sure everything went smoothly”, an officer told the Daily Mail.

Constance Siaflas and Saana Mehajer glammed up for the special occasion. Photo: Instagram/Saana Mehajer

The lavish event was held at Longuevue Mansion in Kenthurst with the arrival of a fleet of white luxury cars, including a Ferrari transporting the groom.

Mr Sakalaki met his wife at the top of a glamorous staircase under a huge chandelier before the vows were exchanged.

The wedding echoed the celebrations of Kat's older brother’s eventful day last year, with the excessive fleet of cars and motorbikes and the releasing of doves after the ceremony.

The guests surrounded the newlyweds outside the mansion to celebrate with live music and dancing.

Mr Mehajer's new friend and Kim Kardashian look-alike Constance Siaflas also attended the event.

