News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man throws cat over fence
Man caught on camera hurling cat at neighbour's house

Senator Derryn Hinch breaks rules with Senate selfie after 'nap snap'

Yahoo7 News /

He's only been on the job for two days but controversial new Senator Derryn Hinch could already be in hot water after he was caught sleeping on the job and taking selfies against the chamber’s photography restrictions.

State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
1:09

State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack
What happens to your plastic?
1:02

What happens to your plastic?
Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
1:39

Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
1:26

Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
1:19

China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
1:06

Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
0328_1800_sa_hospital
1:24

RAH slammed for overcrowding
0328_1800_vic_teenhiker
1:49

Teen who fell 10 metres hiking makes remarkable recovery
0328_0500_nat_queensland
0:22

Queensland storms predicted
0326_sun_news
9:50

News Headlines: Monday 26 March
0305_sun_barnaby2
6:39

Barnaby Joyce should "just shut up" according to Canberra colleagues
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
 

At 9:30am on Wednesday, Senator Hinch was the first person to arrive at the senate. So, while he was waiting for the session to begin, he took a selfie to post to his Twitter account.

The seemingly harmless photo broke a strict rule – that only press gallery photographers have permission to take pictures in Parliament.



The colourful character, who calls himself 'The Human Headline', was also snapped napping during Governor-General Peter Cosgrove's welcoming address to the 45th Parliament on Tuesday.

Hinch has fought a tough battle to secure a Senator position, with his often outspoken ways landing him in jail.

But it's those outspoken views which secured Hinch a spot in the Senate through his Justice Party, which aims to implement a public sex offender register, and reform bail and parole.

Hinch saw the lighter side to the nap snap, claiming "gotcha" on his Twitter feed.


The 72-year-old told media he closed his eyes "for a minute" when he was photographed.

Just last week Hinch demanded tough restrictions on press gallery photographers to be eased, telling his colleagues they would only have themselves to blame if they were caught doing something unsavoury.

"People have a right to see exactly what is happening on both sides of the Parliament," he said at the time.

"If (politicians) get caught nibbling your ear wax, or counting your money or dozing ... tough."

Back To Top