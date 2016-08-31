Senator Derryn Hinch breaks rules with Senate selfie after 'nap snap'

He's only been on the job for two days but controversial new Senator Derryn Hinch could already be in hot water after he was caught sleeping on the job and taking selfies against the chamber’s photography restrictions.

At 9:30am on Wednesday, Senator Hinch was the first person to arrive at the senate. So, while he was waiting for the session to begin, he took a selfie to post to his Twitter account.

The seemingly harmless photo broke a strict rule – that only press gallery photographers have permission to take pictures in Parliament.

Taken the NoDoze. 1st person into empty Senate today. No cameras .Bugger. pic.twitter.com/5eRDBE27sk — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) August 30, 2016

The colourful character, who calls himself 'The Human Headline', was also snapped napping during Governor-General Peter Cosgrove's welcoming address to the 45th Parliament on Tuesday.

Hinch has fought a tough battle to secure a Senator position, with his often outspoken ways landing him in jail.

But it's those outspoken views which secured Hinch a spot in the Senate through his Justice Party, which aims to implement a public sex offender register, and reform bail and parole.

Hinch saw the lighter side to the nap snap, claiming "gotcha" on his Twitter feed.

The 72-year-old told media he closed his eyes "for a minute" when he was photographed.

Just last week Hinch demanded tough restrictions on press gallery photographers to be eased, telling his colleagues they would only have themselves to blame if they were caught doing something unsavoury.

"People have a right to see exactly what is happening on both sides of the Parliament," he said at the time.

"If (politicians) get caught nibbling your ear wax, or counting your money or dozing ... tough."