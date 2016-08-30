'The world is a poorer place': Devastated family mourns death of Home Hill stabbing victim Thomas Jackson

The father of slain British backpacker Thomas Jackson says the world is a poorer place after the tragic death of his son in a north Queensland hospital.

Exactly one week after the horrific stabbing attack at the Home Hill hostel, police confirmed the 30-year-old had passed away at Townsville Hospital.

Mr Jackson's sister and father were by his side as his life support was switched off.

We're very sad to confirm that Thomas Jackson, the British man who was injured in #HomeHill last week, died in hospital a short time ago. — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) August 30, 2016

Mr Jackson suffered 20 horrific stab wounds to his face, head and torso while trying to save the life of Mia Ayliffe-Chung, another traveller staying at the backpackers hotel.

Ms Ayliffe-Chung was allegedly dragged from her bed onto the balcony last Tuesday night, where she was allegedly stabbed repeatedly by a French national staying in the same room as her.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

Mr Jackson’s father, Les, flew in from the UK to be near his son after the attack, telling media he was “immensely proud” of his boy.

"We are bereft. Our darling Tom has left us and the world is a poorer place. Thanks again everyone for the love and support you have given us over the last few days, we will be forever grateful," he wrote.

A crowd funding page has been set up on website You Caring with the aim of raising £5000 ($8661 AUD) to assist the Jackson family.

Police described Mr Jackson’s heroic actions inside the hostel as “completely selfless”, after it was revealed he tried to draw the attention of the alleged attacker, Smail Ayad, away from his dying victim.

Queensland Police confirmed on Twitter that Ayad, 29, will have his attempted murder charged upgraded at his next appearance in the Townsville Magistrates Court in October.

Ms Ayliffe-Chung's mother, Rosie, is preparing to travel to Australia to collect her daughter's ashes, which she says will be spread across the world to represent her daughter's love for travel.

