News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

'The world is a poorer place': Devastated family mourns death of Home Hill stabbing victim Thomas Jackson

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

The father of slain British backpacker Thomas Jackson says the world is a poorer place after the tragic death of his son in a north Queensland hospital.

1214_1800_qld_morcombe
3:21

Inquest into Daniel Morcombe hears explosive claims
1011_1800_bris_taxi
1:12

No more English tests for Queensland cabbies
1008_1800_qld_operation
1:56

Toddler’s miracle recovery
1124_1800_qld_png
1:50

Fo7 Government ‘ignoring PNG rape, murder’
0703_1800_bris_shark
2:01

Surfer knocked from board by Great White Shark
0819_1800_qld_fatigue
1:32

Qld researchers fighting fatigue
0317_1800_qld_baden
1:28

Parents of missing toddler Baden Bond face court over alleged murder
1027_1800_qld_domesticvioence
1:58

Domestic violence unit in Queensland
0713_1800_qld_fire
1:08

Firefighters battle two blazes
0826_1800_qld_backpack
2:11

The accused backpacker killer sparks another security scare
1112_1800_bris_wedding
1:27

Surprise wedding lets elderly father walk daughter down the aisle
1027_1800_qld_training
3:13

Ex-Dreamworld worker says training rushed, new staff unsupervised
 

Exactly one week after the horrific stabbing attack at the Home Hill hostel, police confirmed the 30-year-old had passed away at Townsville Hospital.

Mr Jackson's sister and father were by his side as his life support was switched off.

Thomas Jackson has passed away in a Townsville hospital. Photo: AAP/Supplied

Smail Ayad and Mia Ayliffe-Chung. Source: Facebook



Mr Jackson suffered 20 horrific stab wounds to his face, head and torso while trying to save the life of Mia Ayliffe-Chung, another traveller staying at the backpackers hotel.

Ms Ayliffe-Chung was allegedly dragged from her bed onto the balcony last Tuesday night, where she was allegedly stabbed repeatedly by a French national staying in the same room as her.

She died at the scene from her injuries.

Mr Jackson’s father, Les, flew in from the UK to be near his son after the attack, telling media he was “immensely proud” of his boy.

Les Jackson and Thomas Jackson. Photo: 7 News/Supplied

Mia Ayliffe-Chung. Source: 7News

Police at the Home Hill scene. Source: 7News

"We are bereft. Our darling Tom has left us and the world is a poorer place. Thanks again everyone for the love and support you have given us over the last few days, we will be forever grateful," he wrote.

A crowd funding page has been set up on website You Caring with the aim of raising £5000 ($8661 AUD) to assist the Jackson family.

Police described Mr Jackson’s heroic actions inside the hostel as “completely selfless”, after it was revealed he tried to draw the attention of the alleged attacker, Smail Ayad, away from his dying victim.

Queensland Police confirmed on Twitter that Ayad, 29, will have his attempted murder charged upgraded at his next appearance in the Townsville Magistrates Court in October.

Ms Ayliffe-Chung's mother, Rosie, is preparing to travel to Australia to collect her daughter's ashes, which she says will be spread across the world to represent her daughter's love for travel.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Back To Top