Man charged over meat cleaver rampage outside busy Melbourne bar

Terrifying video shows the moment a man armed with a meat cleaver unleashed an alleged attack outside a busy Melbourne bar.

The man was filmed allegedly threatening people with the large knife on St Kilda’s busy Acland St.

He allegedly attempted to smash windows at Vineyard Bar, after being thrown out for drunken behaviour.

He was filmed pointing the weapon at several people, before walking into the middle of the busy stretch of road.

Victorian Police confronted the man with guns drawn, finally bringing him under control outside the St Kilda 7-Eleven, after ordering him to get down on the ground.

“Put it down, put it down, put it down, get on the ground, walk back, get on your stomach,” police were heard instructing the man during the ordeal.

It’s understood the 25-year-old Irishman had only arrived in Australia several weeks ago.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The man was charged and fined $2500.