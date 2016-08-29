Public voting has opened to name Sydney’s new fleet of ferries, the first of which will be on the harbour from this summer.

Voting opens to name Sydney's new ferry fleet

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure is asking everyone in NSW to get involved in this unique opportunity.

“This is a chance for everyone to be a part of our maritime history and vote on the names that will grace the next generation of vessels on our famous harbour,” Mr Constance said.

The ‘Name Your Ferry’ competition was launched in July and people responded well with 15,000 suggestions submitted.

“We’ve had some truly great ideas put forward including names like Jørn Utzon, Catherine Hamlin and Victor Chang,” Mr Constance said.

“Our four person panel has had the unenviable task of whittling it down to the final list for public voting.”

Names selected have been judged on their local and cultural significance as well as their connection to Sydney and the harbour. The panel also considered how the names fit together as a fleet.

Twelve possible names have been listed inside three categories: Arts and Culture, Connections to Sydney Harbour and Science, Environment and Innovation.

From today until September, people will be able to vote for their favourite names that fall inside one naming category. Participants can vote for just one name if they prefer, or up to a maximum of six. The six most voted for names in one category will become the names for the new ferry fleet.

Anyone who votes is encouraged to register their details online for their chance to win one of 50 family passes to take a ride on one of the new ferries.

Visit www.nameyourferry.com.au to cast your vote today.

People are encouraged to share the names they voted for in social media by using the hashtag #yourferry as well as tagging @TransportforNSW on Instagram.

NAMES UP FOR VOTING

ARTS AND CULTURE

1. Jørn Utzon - Architect

2. Brett Whiteley - Painter

3. Olive Cotton - Photographer

4. Dorothea MacKellar - Poet

5. Margaret Preston - Printmaker

6. Roy David Page - Composer/Choreographer

7. Ken Done- Painter

8 Esme Timbery - Shell artist

9. Arthur Streeton - Painter

10. Eternity Sydney graffiti made by Arthur Stace

11 May Gibbs- Author

12. Dame Marie Bashir- Former Governor NSW



SCIENCE, ENVIRONMENT AND INNOVATION

1. Billy Blue - Ferryman

2. Ben Lexcen - Engineer

3. Ian Kiernan - Environmentalist

4. Elizabeth Macarthur - Innovator

5. Jack Mundey - Environmental activist

6. Valerie Taylor - Shark expert

7. Pemulway - Resistance leader

8. Bungaree - Mediator and community leader

9. Mary Reibey - Business woman

10. Catherine Hamlin - Obstetrician and gynaecologist

11. Victor Chang - Cardiac Surgeon

12. Fred Hollows - Ophthalmologist

SYDNEY HARBOUR CONNECTIONS

1. Bayingawuwa - Garden Island

2. Memel - Goat Island

3. Warayama - Cockatoo Island

4. Bo-a-millie - Shark Island

5. Be-lang-le-wool - Clark Island

6. Mat-te-wan-ye - Pinchgut Island

7. Gadigal - Clan

8. Cammeraygal - Clan

9. Waran - Sydney Cove

10. Tottenham - New South Wales town

11. Bennelong - Aboriginal representative to British settlers

12. Kuttabul - The Kuttabul was also the largest passenger vessel on Sydney Harbour