Xenophon throws lifeline as PM's same-sex marriage vote plans flounder

The Prime Minister’s controversial plan to push gay marriage changes to a non-binding public vote may have a new lease on life, with a key senator declaring he may change his mind on the matter.

South Australian senator Nick Xenophon, who leads a group of three senators and one MP, has suggested he may be open to the government’s plan for a $160 million plebiscite, despite last week suggesting her would vote against the move in parliament.

Fairfax Media reports Senator Xenophon may have had a change of heart. It comes after the Greens rejected plans for a plebiscite and Labor indicated it was likely to oppose the legislation enabling the poll.

"It's something we'll be discussing and having a formal position on," Senator Xenophon said to Fairfax Media.

"This issue needs to be dealt with - one way or the other - sooner rather than later… If it's not dealt with in this parliament, there's no doubt it'll be an election issue at the next election."

Mr Xenophon’s lifeline to the imperiled poll comes as Queensland politicians begin building their case to delay any vote on same-sex marriage until the next election.

Coalition MP Warren Entsch told The Cairns Post the $160 million price tag for the plebiscite was the "cost of democracy," but that he would be willing to wait until after next federal election if a planned plebiscite doesn't get up by February.

He accused Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, who has hinted Labor could vote against the plebiscite, of "playing political games".

Cabinet minister Mathias Cormann said MPs who wanted the issue dealt with swiftly should support the plebiscite bill when it comes to parliament.

"I'm confident that when it's all said and done the parliament will vote in favour of the plebiscite," he told ABC Radio on Monday.

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson said a plebiscite should be held at the same time as the next election to save money.

"The people should have a say on this," she told the Seven Network.

But fellow crossbencher Derryn Hinch has concerns about the plebiscite.

"The scary thing here is that it will be the republic syndrome - they will muddy it up so much like John Howard did," he told the Seven Network.

Mr Turnbull has also suggested that changes to marriage laws could be subject to lengthy delays if his preferred option is rejected.

"There is no question that the fastest way, the way to guarantee that there is a vote in the parliament on gay marriage in this parliament, is to support the plebiscite,” he said.

“Personally, I have no doubt the plebiscite will be carried and the same-sex marriage legislation will then sail through the parliament."