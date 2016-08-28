News

Dog owner pampers pet on its last day, shares story on Snapchat

Yahoo New Zealand /

A dog owner has treated her loving pet to an indulgent last day before the animal was put down.

The story – called Dogs are too amazing to let go, but sometimes it happens and they will forgive you – was shared on Snapchat and Imgur and has been reshared thousands of times.

Photos show the pet owner's thoughts about her agonising decision, before she takes her beloved dog, which looks like a pit bull terrier, for a pampering and a McDonald's.

The pet owner shares her thoughts during the opening photos. Credit: Snapchat


The story was shared on August 26 in the United States, which was National Dog Day.

She decides her dog deserves for her final day to be her best day. Photo: Snapchat

The owner writes that the stairs are hard and the hills are mountains, and that the pills don't work, indicating the dog is suffering.

First they go for some aromatherapy. Photo: Snapchat

But she added that as the choice was made to end the suffering, she would make her final day "the best one".

The dog is treated to a McDonald's for her last meal. Photo: Snapchat

The beautiful pooch visited a PetSmart for a pampering before heading to McDonald's for a burger.

The family get to say goodbye. Photo: Snapchat

The dog visits a young boy and a girl on a lawn, from who she gets hugs.

And she has one last play with her best friend. Photo: Snapchat

And then it's off to see her friend, with who she plays and rests while wearing her pink bandana.

The owner paints the dog's nails. Photo: Snapchat

The last bit of pampering comes with her getting her nails polished, before thetrip to the vet clinic.

The heartbreaking trip to the vets. Photo: Snapchat

In the last photo, which is truly heartbreaking, the owner holds her dog tightly, her face distraught, as the pet's life slips away.

The owner holds tightly as the dog's life slips away. Photo: Snapchat


