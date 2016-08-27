News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Grandmother reveals innocent mistake that sparked Brisbane Airport bomb scare

Granddaughter, 19, arrested over death of 81-year-old Adelaide man

Andrea Nicolas
Yahoo7 News /

A bombshell development in the murder investigation of an elderly South Australian man has seen his 19-year-old granddaughter arrested.

0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
1:31

Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
0301_0500_nat_poisoningrockmelon
2:11

Fatal food poisoning under investigation
Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0:55

Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0222_1800_sa_murder
0:31

Man accused of shooting 24-year-old granted bail
0227_nat_1600_murders
0:44

Sole survivor of Lin family murders speaks of her grief
U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
1:01

U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
Capitol Hill Sparring Previews Comey's Testimony
2:25

Capitol Hill Sparring Previews Comey's Testimony
Chief of Naval Ops Orders Probe into Collisions
1:27

Chief of Naval Ops Orders Probe into Collisions
1222_1800_nsw_debbiesmith
1:20

Fesus murder trial jury discharged
Adm. William McRaven on Afghanistan, Trump and the Russia investigation
25:25

Adm. William McRaven on Afghanistan, Trump and the Russia investigation
'HTGAWM' Star Karla Souza Dishes on Shocking Episode
2:58

'HTGAWM' Star Karla Souza Dishes on Shocking Episode
 

Police took the teen and her 21-year-old friend into custody in Queensland, with the duo expected to be sent back to Adelaide next week.

Robert Whitwell, 81, was found dead in his Craigmore home on Monday, August 8, after neighbours noticed that he hadn’t collected his mail over the weekend.

Mr Whitwill, pictured with his granddaughter. Photo: 7 News

The unlocked front door raised concerns and the crime scene inside baffled detectives.

Detective Inspector Greg Hutchins said police never ruled out foul play.

“It was one of those scenes that was very difficult to read,” he told reporters. “Because the circumstances in which he was found were very unusual.”

Neighbours of Mr Whitwell described him as “gentle, quiet and very loving of his wife”.

After weeks of investigating his death, the evidence led detectives to Queensland.

The 81-year-old's body was found by neighbours inside his Craigmore home. Photo: 7 News

Detective Inspector Greg Hutchins said police never ruled out foul play. Photo: 7 News


On Friday afternoon they arrested Mr Whitwell's granddaughter Brittney Dwyer and her friend Bernadette Burns.

Det Insp Hutchins said the news was difficult for the family to take in.

“The circumstances of this murder are quite shocking and are very devastating for the family.”

Police are yet to reveal a cause of death or a motive behind the incident.

Neighbours believed Mr Whitwell had been concerned about security in the months before his death.

He told police about a car with interstate plates parked in an alley adjacent to his house and he had also had his fence reinforced fearing someone was trying to access his backyard.

Mr Whitwell was described by neighbours as 'gentle and loving'. Photo: 7 News


In a facebook post five years ago, Brittney Dwyer wrote about becoming a police officer, but conceded her aggression could be an issue.

The 19-year-old and her co-accused will face court in Brisbane on Monday.

They are expected to be extradited to Adelaide after the hearing.

Back To Top