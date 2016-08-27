Granddaughter, 19, arrested over death of 81-year-old Adelaide man

A bombshell development in the murder investigation of an elderly South Australian man has seen his 19-year-old granddaughter arrested.

Police took the teen and her 21-year-old friend into custody in Queensland, with the duo expected to be sent back to Adelaide next week.

Robert Whitwell, 81, was found dead in his Craigmore home on Monday, August 8, after neighbours noticed that he hadn’t collected his mail over the weekend.

The unlocked front door raised concerns and the crime scene inside baffled detectives.



Detective Inspector Greg Hutchins said police never ruled out foul play.

“It was one of those scenes that was very difficult to read,” he told reporters. “Because the circumstances in which he was found were very unusual.”



Neighbours of Mr Whitwell described him as “gentle, quiet and very loving of his wife”.

After weeks of investigating his death, the evidence led detectives to Queensland.



On Friday afternoon they arrested Mr Whitwell's granddaughter Brittney Dwyer and her friend Bernadette Burns.

Det Insp Hutchins said the news was difficult for the family to take in.



“The circumstances of this murder are quite shocking and are very devastating for the family.”



Police are yet to reveal a cause of death or a motive behind the incident.



Neighbours believed Mr Whitwell had been concerned about security in the months before his death.



He told police about a car with interstate plates parked in an alley adjacent to his house and he had also had his fence reinforced fearing someone was trying to access his backyard.



In a facebook post five years ago, Brittney Dwyer wrote about becoming a police officer, but conceded her aggression could be an issue.The 19-year-old and her co-accused will face court in Brisbane on Monday.They are expected to be extradited to Adelaide after the hearing.