Kat Mehajer follows in Salim's footsteps and stops traffic with $1m luxury wedding

Following in the footsteps of her scandalous big brother, Khadijeh ‘Kat’ Mehajer has literally stopped traffic with her extravagant wedding featuring luxury sports cars, a mansion and even a Mack truck.

Police closed off the streets for the celebrations of Ms Mehajer and her new husband Ibrahim Sakalakis second wedding.

The couple was wed in a smaller and more intimate ceremony last weekend with just 30 guests.

Dressed in a gown that reportedly cost $10,000, the newly-weds spared no expense in the occasion that is said to have cost more than $1 million.

The wedding came under scrutiny as it was revealed Salim Mehjaer’s former council denied a request to have the street closed.

Despite the rejection, authorities made an appearance to cordon off the street in Western Sydney to “make sure everything went smoothly”, an officer told the Daily Mail.

The lavish event was held at Longuevue Mansion in Kenthurst with the arrival of a fleet of white luxury cars, including a Ferrari transporting the groom.

Mr Sakalaki met his wife at the top of a glamorous staircase under a huge chandelier before the vows were exchanged.

The wedding echoed the celebrations of Kat's older brother’s eventful day last year, with the excessive fleet of cars and motorbikes and the releasing of doves after the ceremony.

The guests surrounded the newlyweds outside the mansion to celebrate with live music and dancing.

Mr Mehajer's new friend and Kim Kardashian look-alike Constance Siaflas also attended the event.