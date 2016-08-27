News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man arrested after taking toddler from mother's house
'I want to be a dad': 'Spiritual healer' arrested after taking son from mum

Kat Mehajer follows in Salim's footsteps and stops traffic with $1m luxury wedding

Yahoo7 News /

Following in the footsteps of her scandalous big brother, Khadijeh ‘Kat’ Mehajer has literally stopped traffic with her extravagant wedding featuring luxury sports cars, a mansion and even a Mack truck.

0123_sun_royal
2:29

Princess Eugenie to marry this year
Snapchat just announced new camera sunglasses that may or may not be the next best thing
0:53

Snapchat just announced new camera sunglasses that may or may not be the next best thing
1024_1600_nat_marriage
0:38

Free wedding venues for gay couples if law passes

Empire State Brides: Couples Wed in Iconic Bldg
0309_1800_nsw_weddingcake
1:33

Groomsman takes the cake!
Fears over rise in animal cruelty on Snapchat
1:38

Fears over rise in animal cruelty on Snapchat
AP Top Stories March 2nd P
1:18

AP Top Stories March 2nd P
Snap's lockup expires
1:23

Snap's lockup expires
2 Florida Childcare Workers Allegedly Taunted Boy With Autism
0:45

2 Florida Childcare Workers Allegedly Taunted Boy With Autism
Snap Inc. Goes Public at NYSE
0:40

Snap Inc. Goes Public at NYSE
Snapchat's major changes
1:10

Snapchat's major changes
There’s at least one person who wants DJ Khaled to lay off Snapchat
1:03

There’s at least one person who wants DJ Khaled to lay off Snapchat
 

Police closed off the streets for the celebrations of Ms Mehajer and her new husband Ibrahim Sakalakis second wedding.

The couple was wed in a smaller and more intimate ceremony last weekend with just 30 guests.

Kat Mehajer and her new husband Ibrahim Sakalaki. Photo: Instagram/rlineweddingcars

Dressed in a gown that reportedly cost $10,000, the newly-weds spared no expense in the occasion that is said to have cost more than $1 million.

The wedding came under scrutiny as it was revealed Salim Mehjaer’s former council denied a request to have the street closed.

Despite the rejection, authorities made an appearance to cordon off the street in Western Sydney to “make sure everything went smoothly”, an officer told the Daily Mail.

Salim Mehajer attended the wedding in a Rolls Royce. Photo: Instagram/Salim Mehajer

Police cordoned off the street near Salim's parents place in Western Sydney. Photo: Instagram/ibazam

The lavish event was held at Longuevue Mansion in Kenthurst with the arrival of a fleet of white luxury cars, including a Ferrari transporting the groom.

Mr Sakalaki met his wife at the top of a glamorous staircase under a huge chandelier before the vows were exchanged.

The wedding echoed the celebrations of Kat's older brother’s eventful day last year, with the excessive fleet of cars and motorbikes and the releasing of doves after the ceremony.

Constance Siaflas and Saana Mehajer glammed up for the special occasion. Photo: Instagram/Saana Mehajer

The guests surrounded the newlyweds outside the mansion to celebrate with live music and dancing.

Mr Mehajer's new friend and Kim Kardashian look-alike Constance Siaflas also attended the event.

Back To Top