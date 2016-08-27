News

Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
'I can't believe how fast it got me': Dad's warning over meningococcal

Think pink: ‘Barbie girl’ spends $70,000 on her Barbie obsession

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

A US woman obsessed with Barbie has spent more than $70,000 on her passionate bid to look like the doll and surround her life with Barbie merchandise.

Originally from Japan, Azusa Sakamoto fell in love with Barbie when she visited the US on an exchange trip when she was a teen.

The obsessed fan owns over 140 dolls and dresses up every day to transform herself into a real life Barbie doll.

Originally from Japan, Azusa fell in love with Mattel’s favourite doll. Source: Instagram.

“She shows me we can be anything,” Azusa told Metro UK. “Since my early teens I’ve always been interested in American culture."

“I remember when I was 15 I went into a shop which imported international goods and that’s when I saw a Barbie lunchbox.”

Her extensive collection also includes 40 pairs of shoes and 60 bags and Azusa has spent thousands on Barbie conventions, home furnishings and accessories.

"Barbie has been in my life for as long as I can remember now so if I was asked to choose between a man and my Barbie stuff I’d pick Barbie," she says. Source: Instagram.

“Every day I dress myself in Barbie clothes, my whole wardrobe and shelves are full with all the matching shoes, bags and nails.

“I also have Barbie cutlery, kitchenware, utensils as well as Barbie jewellery, creams and even underwear.”

The 34-year-old likes to be called Azusa Barbie by friends.

Things began when Azusa was 15 and fell in love with a Barbie lunch box. Source: Instagram.

She has even recently dyed her hair baby pink in tribute to her icon.

Currently she works as a nail artist – she even designs manicures dedicated to the doll.

Azusa has a boyfriend who’s a doctor in Los Angeles and he’s reportedly supportive of her passion for pink and all things Barbie.

