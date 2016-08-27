Tour operator claims to have found debris from missing plane MH370 in Mozambique

A tour operator in Mozambique has claimed to have stumbled upon a large piece of the wreckage from missing plane MH370.

Jean Viljoen claims to have found the section of debris on a beach called Linga Linga, reports the ABC.

Linga Linga in located on the eastern coast of Mozambique.

Since finding the ‘section’ of the aircraft Viljoen said he has turned the debris over to local authorities who are now investigating.

"It's kind of almost like a triangular shape," he told the ABC. "It probably stands about a metre wide and about, from point to point, maybe a metre long — so it's quite big.

"It's just the one very big piece that I've found so far, but I'm going to be going up and down our coastline with my boat and trying to see if there's more."

Late last month Australian officials determined that four other pieces of debris found in Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius almost certainly came from the plane, which was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it vanished.

But as hopes of finding MH370's final resting place fade after two years of searching, and with speculation that the crash zone may be slightly north of the search area, Australian officials have defended the long-running and difficult underwater probe.

Australia is leading the hunt for the missing plane in the southern Indian Ocean some 2,600 kilometres off its west coast capital of Perth after satellite data indicated the plane went down somewhere in that remote and stormy area.

Last month officials from Australia, Malaysia and China announced that the search would be suspended if the plane was not located.

At the time officials stated the search was expected to be completed in December.

The mystery behind the disappearance of the Boeing 777 is one of the greatest in aviation history.

Yahoo7 has reached out to Jean Viljoen for comment.

