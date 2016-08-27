'British' blue-eyed boy featured as executor in horrifying IS video

A horrifying Islamic State video has been released showing a ‘British' child with four other boys executing hostages.

The brutal footage shows the five children dressed in desert camouflage raising guns to the sky as they stand behind a row of kneeling captives.

One of the boy’s makes a statement in Arabic before they each kill the men in front of them.

The sickening video was believed to have been recorded recently in the IS-held Syrian city of Raqqa, the Daily Mail reports.

The boys look to be no older than ten or eleven years old.

The jihadist-monitoring company SITE Intelligence Group said the children were British, Egyptian, Kurdish, Tunisian, and Uzbek, the Mirror reported.

A fair-skinned, blue-eyed boy featured in the video is reportedly named Abu Abdullah Al-Britani, which means British, and it is believed he is from the UK but his identity has not been independently confirmed.

IS have created several propaganda videos featuring children, putting them through rigorous training and using them to commit heinous acts.

