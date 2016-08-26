'Can't believe what I did last night': 'Drunk' man buys $50,000 bus during night out in Ibiza

A DJ woke up after a night on the town in Spain to find he had splashed out thousands on a blue bus.

The Mirror reports Dave Little arrived in Ibiza at the beginning of the week and during his first night out he and his girlfriend Lucy Maria, 23, partied at superclub Ushuaia.

But instead of buying a safe way home, the British tourist, purchased a £28,500 ($49,319 AUD) blue Scania Irizar Century Coach.

Upon leaving the club, Mr Little discovered his whopping new purchase and realised he had clicked on the 'buy it now' button on eBay.

The DJ posted his Ibiza mishap to Facebook and offered his friends the opportunity to buy it off him.

"Still can't believe what I did last night in Ibiza," he wrote.

"So I was in Ushuaia last night absolutely loving life with not a care in the world, and the night just flew over, when I left the night club I took my phone out of my pocket and realised I had bought a £30,000 grand bus.

"Ibiza ruins lives!!!! #fact"

According to Mr Little, he hasn't had the money exchanged and the incident is currently under dispute.

Mr Little's post has since gone viral and been shared over 4,000 times and the British tourist reassures people that the mishap is "100% genuine" and his girlfriend can "happily support that".