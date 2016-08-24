Australian woman allegedly sexually assaulted on flight suing Malaysia Airlines

An Australian woman who claims she was sexually assaulted on a Malaysia Airlines flight is reportedly suing the carrier for more than $200,000.

Laura Bushney was 26 when she boarded a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris on August 4, 2014. She alleges she was sexually assaulted during the 13 hour flight. Photo: Sunday Night.

Laura Bushney was 26 when she boarded a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris on August 4, 2014.

Ms Bushney’s alleged attacker, Mohd Rosli Bin Ab Karim, is on bail in France awaiting trial, after he allegedly confessed to the crime.

In a Statement of Claim filed in the Federal Court of Western Australia, Ms Bushney alleges the ordeal lasted for several hours on the 13-hour flight.

The Courier Mail reports Ms Bushney claimed in the statement that she had informed Malaysia Airlines cabin crew of her fear of flying, and Chief Steward (Mr Mohd) assured he would check on her during the trip.

She alleged the Chief Steward increased his contact with her during the flight, from a foot rub to eventually putting his hands inside her pants and touching her genitalia.

Ms Bushney, now 28, claimed she vomited as a result and her alleged attacker walked away.

When she arrived at France’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, she claims she reported the alleged assault to a Malaysia Airlines official and was told there “would be repercussions” if the allegations were untrue.

Mr Mohd was charged with indecent assault after months of investigation.

Two weeks after the alleged incident, Mr Mohd’s employment was reportedly terminated by Malaysia Airlines.

Ms Bushney has had two years to seek compensation following the alleged attack.

Her Statement of Claim reportedly stated the injuries she endured during the alleged attack were: genital trauma, abrasions, shock, nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The compensation claim falls under the Montreal Convention, the same law under which the relatives of MH17 and MH370 passengers are seeking compensation for the victims’ deaths.

