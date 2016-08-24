'I am not weak, I am a warrior': Mum defends c-section birth after claims it's 'an easy way out'

A US woman has shared confronting photos of her c-section labour scars, slamming those who claim she "didn't actually give birth" and that it's an "easy way out".

WARNING, GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Raye Lee, from Springfield, Missouri, said she knew first hand how distressing and painful it was to recover from childbirth.

Ms Lee shared photos of her "battle scars" on Facebook in an attempt to prove to other mums that a “c-section is not the easy way out”.

The four photos show her abdomen post surgery, accompanied by a heartfelt rant defending her decision.

Ms Lee said she was in labour for 38 hours before giving birth to her first son, Roxas Orion, on August 15th.

The new mum started off her rant by poking fun and sarcastically declaring: "Oh. A c-section? So you didn’t actually give birth. It must have been nice to take the easy way out like that," she wrote.

She then continued, explaining her horrendous experience she had while doctors "shredded" through her layers of her "muscle and organs".

"Having a shrieking infant pulled out of an incision that is only 5 inches long, but is cut and shredded and pulled until it rips apart through all of your layers of fat, muscle, and organs (which they lay on the table next to your body, in order to continue to cut until they reach your child) is a completely different experience than I had imagined my sons birth to be."

"This was the most painful thing I have experienced in my life."

Without holding back any detail, she went on to explain the "ripping pain" she endured during simple activities after giving birth, such as getting out of bed and sitting down.

"When that first nurse asked you to try getting out of bed and the ripping pain of a body cut apart and stitched back together seared through you, you realised the irony of anybody who talks about it being the 'easy way out'."

"So f*** you and f*** how you see what I did.

"You use your core muscles for literally everything... even sitting down, imagine not being able to use them because they have literally been shredded and mangled by a doctor and not being able to repair them for 6+ weeks because your body has to do it naturally."

Ms Lee declared that she now belongs to a "badass tribe of mamas with the scar to prove" she had a baby cut out of her and she "lived to tell the tale".

"I am not weak. I am a warrior," she added.

Ms Lee's post has been shared almost 15,000 times and accumulated more than 14,000 likes from women in Australia and in the US.