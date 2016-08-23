'Ranga' officially part of Australian dictionary, joins 'babyccino' and 'bogan' as new additions

'Ranga', the Aussie slang term for a red-haired person, is now officially part of the Australian dictionary as one of 6000 new words introduced on Tuesday.

While the term has been used previously as a jovial look at the red-haired population, the Australian National Dictionary has chosen to include it, along with 'bogan', 'firie' and 'grey nomad'.

'Checkout chick' also made the cut, for those working the counter at shops across the country.

Tony Abbott's famed selection of Prince Philip as part of his disastrous knights and dames reintroduction has seen the term 'captain's pick' get the nod alongside 'tent embassy' and 'keep the bastards honest' in new political terms.

For young adults, the drinking game 'Goon of Fortune' is now cemented in Australian history. It's the process of tying a white wine casket bag to a clothesline and spinning it around, just like the popular game show Wheel of Fortune.

Trendy mums have made the cut with the term 'babyccino' introduced into the dictionary while more than 100 words from the Indigenous language have also been included.

Managing Director Peter van Noorden said the new edition was a crucial record of Australian culture and identity.

"It is vital that these words be recorded. If language is a definer of nationhood and the character of a people, then this new edition illustrates what it means, in words, to be Australian," he said.

A host of Aussie slogans and phrases were also added, including the famous 'Do a Bradbury', where skater Steven Bradbury won gold in the Winter Olympics after the rest of the field crashed out.

For a full list of new terms, go to www.anu.edu.au

