Documentary teaches young girls how to cash in on nude Snapchat pics

In the wake of the furore surrounding online pornography websites being created using stolen images of young girls, an "artist" from Sydney has produced a documentary teaching girls how to take and sell explicit selfies for big bucks on social media.

Jesse Willessee, the 29-year-old nephew of veteran TV journalist Mike Willessee, has created an eight-part docco called Premium, which is a how-to-guide for girls to learn how to trade their nudes for big bucks.

The film chronicles his 19-year-old girlfriend's success in making $2,600 a month by using Snapchat to send explicit pictures of herself.

"Snapchat has a feature called snap cash, they claim it's an easy and instant way for people to share money," the videographer says in the documentary.

"But what it's quickly becoming is an easy way for people to monetise nudes."

Mr Willessee said young women cashing in on the opportunity could help struggling students pay for tertiary education.

In the video series, student Hannah Weiiss, who lives in California, shares how she used the social media app as a source of income after she lost her waitressing job.

She reveals she has gone from making $13 an hour to $130 by sharing nudes with unknown Snapchat users for quick cash.

His girlfriend explains in the film that being a Snapchat entrepreneur is "a bit empowering actually".

"I kind of like the fact that what I'm doing is not what people think is right," she reveals.

In the documentary, the pair say they have no problem with the explicit way Ms Willessee now earns a living, despite her mother's wishes.