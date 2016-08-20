Listening device found in All Blacks' hotel ahead of Wallabies Test

A listening device has been found in an All Blacks meeting room in the team's Sydney hotel ahead of their test against the Wallabies.

All Blacks' hotel room in Sydney bugged. Picture: AAP

New Zealand Rugby Union chief Steve Tew has confirmed the bug was found during a routine security check on Monday and police have been called in to investigate.

"The hotel immediately launched an investigation, we have informed the Australian Rugby Union, and jointly we have now decided to hand over the investigation to the Australian Police," he said.

"We are taking this issue very seriously, and given it will be a police matter, it would not be prudent to go into further details."

The All Blacks have been staying at the Intercontinental in Double Bay.

The team is set to play the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup opener on Saturday night.

