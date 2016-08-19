'Stop slut-shaming, victim-blaming': Angry parent slams nude photo scandal response

An angry mother has taken to social media to slam "slut-shamers" and "victim-bashers" over the nude photo scandal engulfing schools across the country.

Catherine Manning's daughter was pulled into a meeting for girls in years seven to 10 on Thursday at a state school where students have been exposed online in a crude website.

But rather than support the girls, Ms Manning says the school "insulted" and "denigrated" them, instead of laying blame with those who are uploading the images online.

"They were told they had to check the length of their skirts ... to 'protect their integrity'," Ms Manning said.

Ms Manning's Facebook post have since gone viral, with almost 10,000 likes, 5500 shares and more than 1000 comments in just a matter of hours.

The school meeting comes after images of girls from most than 70 schools across the country have been uploaded onto a now-closed website.

The nude images were shared by school boys and men, and then "traded" for vulgar images for a specific "target".

It's not the first time images of naked underage girls have appeared on websites around the country, with police previously issuing a warning not to send nude selfies out.

But Ms Manning argued it was boys who need to take responsibility for choosing to "break the trust" of other schoolgirls.

"The problem is not with the girls and the length of their skirts, or whether or not they chose to share photos with their boyfriends or anyone else," Ms Manning said.

"It's with the boys themselves; their sense of entitlement and sexist attitudes towards women and girls."

Ms Manning said a number of girls at her daughter's school were uncomfortable with the talk they were given and felt victimised by school staff.

"They feel their school has demonised them and compounded the problem by sending a strong message that it is them, the girls, who are responsible for the boys' behaviour," she said.

"Stop letting boys off the hook for their appalling behaviour."

Technology experts have warned images uploaded onto websites could remain online forever, meaning the girls' images can be continually shared despite the efforts of police to shut down the sites.

"As soon as you remove a copy, another copy is uploaded just as quickly by another user," expert Ben Aylett said.

The latest site, shut down on Friday, encouraged young men to "go get" naked photos of in-demand women.

"Who has nudes of this b***h? I hear she throws it around!” one user commented.

“Any **** *****? I’ve hear she sucks d***s," another says.

Photos on the swap-meet sites including images of girls engaging in sex acts, close up shots of genitalia and breasts and nude shots.

Ms Manning, who also runs a respectful relationship program, said her daughter's school needed to learn to "stop slut-shaming and victim-blaming".

The Australian Federal Police said it was working closely with state and international police forces to determine whether further action can be taken over the site.