Teen boy 'stripped, isolated' in photos showing alleged mistreatment at QLD detention centre

A "suicidal" teen was reportedly stripped and put in isolation and three aboriginal girls were "threatened" with a dog in photos that show the alleged mistreatment at Australian detention centres.

Amnesty International Australia obtained more than 1,000 pages of government documentsthat reveal abuse in two Queensland detention centres through Freedom of Information.

Staff at the Queensland centres allegedly put child detainees in solitary confinement, another was reportedly threatened with a dog, bones were broken from alleged restraint techniques and officers reportedly conducted humiliating strip searches.

The alleged events took place at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre (CYDC) in Townsville, and the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre (BYDC) from 2010 to 2015.

In one incident at the CYDC in January 2013, a 17-year-old teenager was reportedly detained, handcuffed, stripped and taken into isolation after he refused to take a shower.

He was deemed a high suicide risk after he allegedly attempted to kill himself five days earlier.

A manager said the teen acted “extremely aggressive" after he refused to return to his room, the report said.

At least 14 staff members were called in for assistance and they reportedly used physical force to move the boy from the table to the floor.

It is believed the group then restrained the boy, held him face down on the floor and behind his back, put ankle cuffs on his feet.

The footage showed workers cut the boy's T-shirt, shorts and underpants off with a knife before they left him isolated and naked on the floor for more than an hour.

His clothing was allegedly removed because he was deemed "high risk".

The teen never lodged a complaint and it was never reported as an "incident of concern".

"This type of practice is humiliating and has the potential to cause emotional, psychological as well as physical harm to the young person," the Government report said.

The report said the boy, sitting on a table with his arms folded, did not appear to be physically threatening, but there was no audio on the CCTV recording.

"Ankle cuffs are to be used only during a medical emergency leave of absence (ie escort outside of the centre) where handcuffs cannot be applied,” the report stated.

Indigenous Australians make up a majority of those held in the centres - accounting for 89% of children in the CYDC on an average day in 2015.

In another disturbing incident, photos from CCTV footage showed three aboriginal girls in a swimming pool being threatened by security and an un-muzzled dog.

It is believed the girls away from staff and jumped into the pool when they were not meant to.

One girl refused to get out of the pool and two private security guards arrived with the dog on a long leash.

When she wanted to leave the swimming pool, it is alleged the dog handler released a sufficient length of leash to allow the dog to get closer to the girl.

Eight staff stood around the pool as the dog, up on its hind legs, barked aggressively at the young girl.

The report stated it was done in an "aggressive manner" and would "have stopped her from withdrawing from the swimming pool".

It has been reported the un-muzzled dogs are only meant to be used to maintain security, not to interact with young people.

Champa Patel, Amnesty International’s Senior Research Adviser for South East Asia and the Pacific, said the "documents shine a light in the darkest corners of these detention centres".

"They reveal incidents, in some case policies, which may constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in violation of Australia’s obligations under international law," Patel said.

