Man charged after Sydney woman allegedly bashed to death

Krystal Johnson and agencies
Yahoo7 News /

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found inside a Sydney home in what police allege to be a domestic violence related attack.

Emergency crews were called to a Greenacre home just after 10.30am on Wednesday where they found her lifeless body.

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found inside a Greenacre home. Photo: 7 News

Police arrested a 42-year-old man at the scene and later charged him with with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The pair were known to each other, and police say the death is being treated as suspicious, as they continue to investigate the case.

APN reports the woman was allegedly bashed to death.

He will appear in Bankstown Local Court on Thursday and the charges may be upgraded.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call 000.

