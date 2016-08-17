US Vice President Joe Biden has provided the world with what has been dubbed his most cringe-worthy moment yet.

Just 'Biden time': US Vice President's incredibly long, awkward hug with Hillary Clinton

The VP is known for creating awkward moments and earlier this week offered another in the form of a long and uncomfortable embrace with Hillary Clinton.

Shortly after stepping off a flight, Biden was met on the tarmac by the Democratic candidate, who welcomed him with open arms.

But while things may have started off friendly, they quickly turned sour when Biden refused to let go, and dragged the hug on… and on ...and on.

The embrace clearly left Clinton feeling uncomfortable as she struggled to maintain small talk with the VP.

It’s not the first, or probably the last time we’ve been offered a cringe-worthy moment from Biden.

Last year he left many shaking their heads when he whispered into a Senator’s daughter’s ear before leaning in for a kiss as she pulled away.