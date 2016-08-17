News

Cruise ship death not suspicious, police
'Tragic end': Husband tried to save wife going overboard on cruise

Little boy hilariously dances behind reporter during floods

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

As lethal floods swept through a US town, one little boy found a way to deal with the catastrophe and make people laugh through dancing.

The mysterious young comedian gave the people of Baton Rouge, Louisana a reason to smile when he started busting a move during the live cross.

The prankster lurked in the background of the live cross and got 'low', 'crumped' and danced all angles. Photo: YouTube

A WAFB reporter was live and breaking news on the traffic caused by flooding when the youngster lurked into the background and began an impromptu dance number.

Taking on a serious demeanor, the boy got low and 'crumped', before performing Brazilian samba moves.

He slid, bounced and jumped around, working each of his angles and even managed to "dab" in front of the camera.

The young boy slid, bounced and even dabbed behind the reporter during a live cross. Photo: YouTube


In the end, the reporter turned to look behind him and the boy casually walked off as though nothing ever happened.

The heart-rending newscast created a glimmer of hope after the state battled floods "worse than Hurricane Katrina".

US President Barack Obama issued a disaster declaration for the deluged state, where so far eight people have died and emergency crews have rescued more than 20,000 people stranded.

Floods ravaged Louisiana, leaving eight people dead and thousands more forced to flee rising waters after days of catastrophic rainstorms. Photo: AP

Caskets float along a submerged road in Louisiana, after days of floodwater soddened graves. Photo: Anna Johnson

The floodwaters recede a Cemetery in Greenwell Louisiana. Photo: Reuters/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Catastrophic rains pummeled much of the state's south from last Thursday evening, forcing thousands to flee rising waters.

Residents were pulled from swamped cars, flooded homes and floodwaters threatened hospitals across the southern part of the state.

Photos showed residential areas covered in metres of water and coffins floating down the road.


