News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
One punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail
One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail

'Crime of the century': Victoria's schoolhouse of horrors up for sale

Yahoo7 /

A schoolhouse, which was once the scene of a terrifying kidnapping dubbed the “crime of the century,” has been put up for sale.

'Crime of the century': Victoria's schoolhouse of horrors up for sale

One of the kidnappers Edwin John Eastwood and the ransom note sent to the state government demanding $1m.

The Faraday School kidnapping happened on October 6, 1972 at a single-teacher school in rural Victoria.

Edwin John Eastwood and Robert Clyde Boland kidnapped six schoolgirls and their teacher Mary Gibbs, demanding a $1 million ransom.

House of horrors: The kidnapping was dubbed the crime of the century. Photo: Great Real Estate.

Eastwood and Boland's ransom note demanding the Victorian government pay $1m. Photo: Herald Sun.

Armed with a sawn-off shotgun, the kidnappers took the group to the middle of nowhere, leaving a note which threatened to kill the group if their demands were not paid.

On the night of the kidnapping the Victorian Government planned to tell the kidnappers their demands would be met.

Then Education Minister, Lindsay Thompson, was driven to the kidnappers in disguise.

A police officer was hiding in the back of the car with a rifle.


They waited for Eastwood and Boland to show, but the pair never did.

The next day, they told Mary Gibbs that they were leaving to collect the ransom money.

The schoolhouse was closed and turned into a residential property after the kidnapping. Photo: Great Real Estate.

While they were out, Gibbs managed to escape with the children.

The kidnappers were eventually arrested, and the schoolhouse was closed and turned into a private residence.

The schoolhouse, now a notorious part of Australian history, is on the market for about $500,000, according to Domain

The property was reportedly built in 1869.

Back To Top