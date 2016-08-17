'No shape for girl': Gold's Gym slammed for body-shaming 'pear shaped' women

A Gold’s Gym franchise has been slammed for a body-shaming and "degrading" Facebook ad that showed a pear and declared: "This Is No Shape for a Girl."

The gym is an Egyptian franchisee is based in Dreamland and it is not the first time they have posted a body-shaming controversial photo.

The marketing team may have been happy their image went viral on Twitter and Facebook, but it did so for all of the wrong reasons, sparking plenty of online backlash.

“This is exactly why so many people hate their bodies. Stop spewing crap like this. You can encourage people to be healthy without the use of body shaming,” one Facebook user said.

"Well I WAS a member of Golds but looks like I need to find a gym that doesn’t body shame and degrade women for their appearance,” another posted.

One woman put the franchise to shame and said they need to have "syringe-filled ads" instead.

"Your ad for men should be a syringe filled with steroids because juiceheads are your main clientele. Also, f*** off with this s***," she wrote.

The only response the gym had was a heartless, copy/paste apology the gym posted to Facebook.

The gym hit back with an apology, saying they did not intend to offend anyone.

"Our apology, this post was not meant to offend anyone, and not against god's creation, or any type of women's body, it was meant to refer to a Healthy Fit body and cutting fats, NOT THE ACTUAL STRUCTURE OF THE BODY," the apology post read.

"So Again our Apology. for all the women out there."

The simple box 'apology’ created almost as much outrage as the original post of the pear.

"That's not even a good apology. You still said it's not a "fit body." Learn something," one woman wrote.

"Wow. Horrible and unauthentic apology," another user said.

Although the pear grabbed the world's attention, the post is far from the most offensive ad on the gym’s page.

A spokesperson for the Golds Gym group claimed the Egypt franchisee had ignored communication regarding the controversial ad.

"We are sorry for the actions of this independent franchise in Egypt. Their actions do not reflect our brand values," Gold's Gym posted to Twitter.

In another Twitter post Gold's Gym wrote: "We assure you that we are in communication with the Ownership Group in Egypt and action will be taken."