Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Link found between pain relief and behavioural issues in kids, Aussie doctors say don't fear Panadol

Yahoo7 News /

A new study has found links between paracetamol use during pregnancy and behavioural issues in children, but Australian experts say it’s no time to panic.

The British research is the second study to find a link between the drug use and problem behaviour in kids, but the report failed to investigate just how much paracetamol is safe for mums-to-be.

“I don't think people should panic - and women shouldn't panic if they've taken paracetamol,” Dr Deborah Kennedy, from the Royal Hospital for Women, said.

The British study tracked almost 8000 pregnant women through motherhood and found one in 20 women who took the painkiller reported ADHD-like symptoms in their children by the age of seven.

These behavioural issues included hyperactivity, inattention and antisocial behaviour.

But the study failed to record any data on how much paracetamol the women took, and whether it was used to treat infections.

“Statistically your risks are not likely to be above the background risk … no pregnancy comes with a warranty,” Dr Kennedy said.

A British study has found alink between paracetamol use and beavioural issues in children. Source: 7News

At 32 weeks pregnant, Australian mum-to-be Michelle Johnston says she stands by her paracetamol use.

“It’s pretty much the only thing you can take to help you out with pain or discomfort,” she said.

