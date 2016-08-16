News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'He thought she'd died': Girl, 10, sucked into sharp Sydney rock pool drain
Girl, 10, sucked into rock pool drain as brother, 12, watches on in horror

'Oh s***': Officers listening to music forced to dart out of the way of oncoming train

Yahoo New Zealand /

The New Zealand police have released footage to show pedestrians just how dangerous it is to listen to music around trains.

'Oh s***': Officers listening to music forced to dart out of the way of oncoming train

'Oh s***': Officers listening to music forced to dart out of the way of oncoming train

In the video, which was released as part of Rail Safety Week, two police officers can be seen listening to music while standing near train tracks.

The officers are oblivious to the oncoming trains. Source: NZ Police, Facebook.

The officers are completely oblivious as a train approaches them from behind, with one darting out of the way and saying "oh s***" when he discovers it is passing by.

The officers react after realising the train is going past. Source NZ Police, Facebook.

There are several more instances in the video which capture the officers being caught completely off-guard and then laughing after they are given a fright when the train passes by.

The officers are shocked as another train goes by. Source: NZ Police, Facebook.

Police said the message they wanted to share was to "expect trains", adding that if people are listening to their devices they won't hear them coming.

It comes after KiwiRail released CCTV footage which captured perilous near-misses at train crossings in New Zealand as part of Rail Safety Week.

In one dramatic clip, a man on a bike is seen making a last-minute attempt to cross the tracks to beat an oncoming train, only scraping past with less than a second to spare.

Other clips showed pedestrians stepping out onto the tracks unaware a speeding train is coming into the station before having to take evasive action.

This pedestrian was seconds from death after trying to cross a the tracks as a speeding train comes into the station. Photo: KiwiRail

One daring cyclist takes on an oncoming train before scraping past with just split seconds. Photo: KiwiRail

READ MORE: Terrifying footage emerges of New Zealand train near-misses

KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy said people need to put their devices away when they are around the rail network systems.

Around 900 collisions or near-collisions with people and vehicles occurred between 2010 and 2015.

It is a very real concern for the company and train drivers, Reidy said.


Back To Top