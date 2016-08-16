The New Zealand police have released footage to show pedestrians just how dangerous it is to listen to music around trains.

'Oh s***': Officers listening to music forced to dart out of the way of oncoming train

In the video, which was released as part of Rail Safety Week, two police officers can be seen listening to music while standing near train tracks.

The officers are completely oblivious as a train approaches them from behind, with one darting out of the way and saying "oh s***" when he discovers it is passing by.

There are several more instances in the video which capture the officers being caught completely off-guard and then laughing after they are given a fright when the train passes by.

Police said the message they wanted to share was to "expect trains", adding that if people are listening to their devices they won't hear them coming.

It comes after KiwiRail released CCTV footage which captured perilous near-misses at train crossings in New Zealand as part of Rail Safety Week.

In one dramatic clip, a man on a bike is seen making a last-minute attempt to cross the tracks to beat an oncoming train, only scraping past with less than a second to spare.

Other clips showed pedestrians stepping out onto the tracks unaware a speeding train is coming into the station before having to take evasive action.

KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy said people need to put their devices away when they are around the rail network systems.

Around 900 collisions or near-collisions with people and vehicles occurred between 2010 and 2015.

It is a very real concern for the company and train drivers, Reidy said.