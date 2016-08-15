Jamie Oliver 'furious' with Keystone executives as restaurant group collapses

Jamie Oliver has reportedly slammed executives from the Keystone Group as his Italian franchise restaurants get caught up in the collapse of the country's biggest hospitality group.

Keystone Group is the third party company which manages two of Oliver's restaurants in Sydney, and one each in Canberra, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Now owing $34 million in unsecured debt, the company fell into the hands of receivers Ferrier Hodgson in June.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Oliver reportedly flew to London last week for what has been described as an “extremely heated sit-down" with company executives.

The celebrity chef is allegedly “furious” with the failed hospitality company.

“Jamie demanded some answers and made it clear that he was not at all happy with the fact that his name has been dragged down into a mess,” said a source close to Oliver.

"He resents the idea that his ­restaurants, which he sees as the only profitable businesses that Keystone operated, are being touted as being the subject of a fire sale,” the source said.

Oliver is said to be "extremely unhappy" with the way the matter has been handled.

“He gets final say over who takes over the operation of the business," the source said.

The six Jamie Oliver Italian franchise restaurants are now being offered for sale as a single lot by property agents CBRE.

Joint administrator Morgan Kelly said 120 parties had so far expressed interest in Keystone’s properties with a view recapitalising the company or buying individual or multiple venues.

Mr Kelly said the Australian outlets would “remain grouped together and sold as a nationally integrated restaurant brand.”

Another source close to Oliver also confirmed this week that the TV chef is now considering buying the restaurants himself.

CBRE hopes to complete the sale by the end of September, in time for the busy summer trading period.

Keystone also operates The Cargo Bar, Bungalow 8 and Chophouse in Sydney and Kingsleys in Brisbane and Woolloomooloo.

Oliver is ranked the world’s richest chef with over half a billion dollars.

The drama comes just days after he welcomed his fifth child with wife Jools.

