'You shouldn't worry': McLeod’s Daughters star defends choice not to vaccinate children

Former McLeod’s Daughters star Zoe Naylor has revealed she doesn't vaccinate her children but is a strong advocate for homeopathic therapy and wellness instead.

The 39-year-old who married former McLeod’s Daughters co-star Aaron Jeffrey in 2010, is a mother of Sophia, 4, and newborn Beau, as well as Ella-Blu, 9, from a previous relationship.

Ms Naylor, a recovered heroin addict, admitted to being "pro-choice" when it came to vaccination, but said the decision was an informed one, supplemented by highly regulated health and nutrition choices.

She defended her choice to not vaccinate her children in an interview with parenting website Kidspot.

Homeopathy is a form of alternative medicine that works to heal and treat ailments with natural substances.

"You can’t immunize and then go and eat McDonalds. You need a holistic approach to wellness," she said.

"I have a homeopath, chiropractor, kinesiologist, and a medical doctor. I go to the doctor when I need to, but since Sophia was born, she hasn’t seen a GP once and never has needed to," the former actress said.

"We’ve had very little illness in our home. I choose wellness in the way we all eat – we don’t eat wheat, we don’t eat refined sugar… except if we go to a party or something. We need to be realistic!"

Defending criticism over the anti-vaccination choice, Ms Naylor said she uses homeopathy as a preventative measure that seems to be working for her family.

"If your kid is in daycare and there’s someone else who doesn’t vaccinate, you feel they’ve been left open,' she said.

"But if the mother of that child is homeopathically treating their child and looking after their overall wellness, you shouldn’t worry."

The TV star said she has replaced her need for drugs and alcohol with a hunger for wellness.

"There was a time where I saw a pattern emerging and then I got a light bulb moment when people were coming into my life and showing me other ways," she told Kidspot.

"I started to become aware. Without self-awareness, you just think you’re fine and think it’s just a phase. Then I went on a retreat and met some women and I made a decision to try something different and go on a different path."

Of her parenting style, the mother says she and her husband were "attachment parents" and did not follow a routine with their children.

The method of parenting promotes feeding and sleeping on demand and often allowing the baby sleep with its parents.

"We have kind of surrendered any notion of control and putting the kids in any schedule. We allow them to lead with what they want.

"We follow the child’s lead and take charge when necessary," Ms Naylor said.

"What I’ve learnt in my own journey is that parents are the ones who feel comforted by the way they parent. With this way, I find I am much more at ease with parenting.

"I’ve heard the argument about the importance of routine and I don’t buy it!"