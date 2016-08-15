News

Australian golf pro Robert Allenby arrested outside casino in US

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

An Australian golfing pro has been arrested outside a Casino in the US, after he missed the cut in the John Deere Classic.

Robert Allenby was competing in the tournament in Illinois before he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to US media.

Allenby had wrapped up day two of the classic.

Arrest reports from Rock Island Police Department claimed the golfer had been taken to Rock Island County Jail shortly after 4am local time, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Australian Golfer Robert Allenby was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Photo: Getty.

His bond was set for $1500 US, according to police.

Allenby had been cut from the John Deer Classic after two rounds of play.

USA Today claimed the 45-year-old was arrested about 2.30am local time outside Jumer’s Casino.

Police said he spent a few hours in custody.

The arrest comes months after he claimed he was robbed, kidnapped and beaten at a bar in Hawaii.


