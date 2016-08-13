Armed man charged after four-hour Sydney stand-off

News

Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Officers were called to the Lewisham property around 7.30pm on Friday night with reports of two men fighting outside the home.

When officers approached the Railway Terrace home, the man retreated inside while armed with a knife.

Railway Terrace was shut down by police after a stand-off with an armed man. Source: 7News

Police negotiators were called to the scene along with paramedics and tactical response officers, with fears for any other occupants inside the building.

After a four-hour stand-off, the man eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody after four hours. Source: 7News

The 40-year-old was transported to Newtown Police Station where he spent the remainder of Friday night.

He'll appear in a Parramatta court on Saturday, charged with common assault and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police at the Lewisham scene. Source: 7News

