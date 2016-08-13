Armed man charged after four-hour Sydney stand-off

Police have charged a man who armed and barricaded himself inside his home in Sydney's inner west.

Officers were called to the Lewisham property around 7.30pm on Friday night with reports of two men fighting outside the home.

When officers approached the Railway Terrace home, the man retreated inside while armed with a knife.

Police negotiators were called to the scene along with paramedics and tactical response officers, with fears for any other occupants inside the building.

After a four-hour stand-off, the man eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The 40-year-old was transported to Newtown Police Station where he spent the remainder of Friday night.

He'll appear in a Parramatta court on Saturday, charged with common assault and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.