A truckie has captured the moment a ute driver almost collided head on with another vehicle while overtaking a lorry.

Truckie catches astonishing near miss in Kaimai Ranges

Kevin Burton was driving his rig through the Kaimai Ranges on Wednesday when a silver Nissan pick up almost became wedged between another ute and a white truck.

He uploaded the footage to his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

"[I] was pretty sure for a moment they would hit head on, then the car behind would have gone into them and on the wet road the traffic coming down the Kaimai would have probably gone into the crash too," the Hamilton man wrote on his page.

"The guy passing me should go buy a Lotto I reckon."

He added: They both [ute drivers] looked to handle the situation well, especially considering it was a wet road but, man, they couldnt have gotten any closer with the same outcome."

Phil Ruddell, from Waikato road policing, said the cars came within 15cm of a serious or fatal crash, Fairfax Media reported.

"It was potentially catastrophic for a number of people - it is sad to see there are still drivers out there willing to take risks such as this," he said.

"Certainly there are some clear offences."