The stepson of missing Melbourne woman Karen Ristevski believes her disappearance was no accident, saying he thinks she has run away from her dysfunctional family and “fake” marriage to start a new life.

Stepson believes missing mother 'ran away from home' to escape 'fake' marriage

Anthony Rickard, 32, defended his father on Wednesday, saying he did not believe he had anything to do with her disappearance and thought his step-mother had fled.

Mrs Ristevski, 47, was last seen on June 29 at her Avondale Heights home, prompting large-scale police searches and revealing little-known details surrounding the family.

In a police statement submitted in July, Mr Rickard detailed a decade-long family dispute and a strained marriage between Mrs Ristevski and his father, Borce.

Mr Rickard told authorities that the relationship between his father and step-mother was “fake”, and was only kept together to maintain their image, wealth and stability for their daughter Sarah, The Australian reports.

The statement said Mr Rickard confronted his father about the “situation with Karen” in 2006 but it was unable to be resolved and instead saw him kicked out of home.

A man battling ice addiction, Mr Rickard admitted to a "nightmare" childhood, and said he has recently been using the drug more.

Mr Rickard revealed he was 14 when he first moved to Avondale Heights with his dad, step-mother and half-sister.

While he said his step-mother showed him love, he didn't hate her, but admitted a family conflict had torn the family apart.

He said the family problems were “swept under the carpet”, but about a fortnight before Karen's disappearance he wanted to confront her about his past and phoned her.

Mr Rickard wonders if his call triggered her disappearance.

“I had nothing to do with that [the disappearance] besides calling her to confront her — the next thing I know she’s gone,” he said.

“Then I felt the guilt that it was because of me, ringing up to confront her.”

The events in the lead up to Mrs Ristevski’s disappearance on June 29 have conflicting versions, with Mr Ristevski saying his wife had gone for a walk to cool down after a heated argument.

Security footage from outside the home did not capture Mrs Ristevski leaving the home.

Police reignited the search campaign in July to mark one month since the Melbourne mother had been seen.

A new search of the Maribyrnong River was conducted in the hopes of finding her body, but nothing was found.

Earlier this week, a forensic investigator said the case could go cold and may never be solved.

"Once all avenues of inquiry have been exhausted, it becomes a waiting game," he said.

"Once you have spoken to all the family, all the friends, so forth and so on, the time comes when there is a line in the sand,” former homicide investigator Charlie Bezzina said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.