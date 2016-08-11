Bizarre video posted to YouTube by man who climbed Trump Tower

A bizarre video has emerged on YouTube from the man who claims to be the climber of the Trump Tower in New York City explaining that he carried out the risky stunt in the hope of getting the attention of the Republican presidential nominee himself.

The man is wearing a black hoodie in the minute-long clip titled Message to Mr. Trump (why I climbed your tower) and says, "I'm an independent researcher seeking a private audience with you to discuss an important matter."

Apparently it was a matter of life and death for the climber who was dressed in high-end mountaineering gear and used suction cups to scale up the side of Trump Tower in New York City, after beginning his ascent on Wednesday afternoon.

"I guarantee that it is in your interest to honour this request," he said in the YouTube clip.

"Believe me, if my purpose was not significant I would not risk my life pursuing it."

He also appears to be a Trump supporter, ending the unusual address with "be sure to get out and vote for Mr Trump in the 2016 election."

According to USA Today, police had said his motive was to get a personal meeting with Mr Trump and stated that earlier in the week the man had posted a YouTube video.

The news outlet reported that it was likely the man would be arrested after he is discharged from New York City Health & Hospitals/Bellevue where he was undergoing a mental evaluation.

The clip was uploaded on August 9 and has more than 660,000 views.

He certainly did get the attention of Mr Trump, who tweeted: "Great job today by the NYPD in protecting the people and saving the climber."

Great job today by the NYPD in protecting the people and saving the climber. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2016

He scaled the building for two hours before New York Police officers and the fire department removed vents and broke holes in the building windows to pull him in, ABC 7 reports.

Rescuers also deployed airbags in case the climber fell.

In videos posted to social media, authorities looked helplessly at the adrenalin junkie as he scaled the glass skyscraper in Manhattan.

The man started climbing the 68-story on the 5th floor, which is accessible to the public, creating a spectacle and shutting down 5th Avenue during rush hour.

He reached 20 stories above the ground around 6:20 pm (local time).

Billionaire Donald Trump lives in the building, which is also the headquarters of his Trump Organisation company.

The Republican nominee was outside the city at the time, holding a rally in North Carolina.