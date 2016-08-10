Family playing Pokemon Go film brutal stabbing on Gold Coast

A family playing Pokemon Go have reportedly captured footage of a brutal stabbing on the Gold Coast.

The assault was reportedly filmed by a person who was playing Pokemon Go at the time.

Footage shows a man cowering in a driveway, while someone holding a blowtorch viciously beats him.

Another two men were filmed during the assault.

It’s believed the 32-year-old victim was hunted down by the trio on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokesman told 7 News the man was assaulted, hit by a four-wheel-drive and stabbed in the back.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

The three offenders were still on the run.

Any one who can identify the trio or have information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.