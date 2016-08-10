News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Family playing Pokemon Go film brutal stabbing on Gold Coast

Bianca Stone
Yahoo7 /

A family playing Pokemon Go have reportedly captured footage of a brutal stabbing on the Gold Coast.

0306_tms_dogs2
0:40

The Morning Show viewers weigh in on the dog ban debate
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
3:06

Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
0302_tms_queensland
2:16

Queensland deluge causes flash flooding, evacuations
I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
1:10

I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
1:07

Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
Foldable phones by 2023 says EU's Graphene Flagship
1:32

Foldable phones by 2023 says EU's Graphene Flagship
0228_sun_midwives
1:18

Queensland midwives call for 'empowering' words to be used during childbirth
How to Turn the Tables on a Phone Scammer
1:37

How to Turn the Tables on a Phone Scammer
Technology is Redefining Independence
3:55

Technology is Redefining Independence
Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
1:51

Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
 

The assault was reportedly filmed by a person who was playing Pokemon Go at the time.

Footage shows a man cowering in a driveway, while someone holding a blowtorch viciously beats him.

Vision of the assault captured by children playing Pokemon Go.

Another two men were filmed during the assault.

It’s believed the 32-year-old victim was hunted down by the trio on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokesman told 7 News the man was assaulted, hit by a four-wheel-drive and stabbed in the back.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

The three offenders were still on the run.

Any one who can identify the trio or have information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Back To Top