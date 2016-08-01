Reporter Lee Jeloscek

Lee Jeloscek is the state political reporter for Seven News in Sydney.

Lee Jeloscek

His journalism career began in Adelaide in 1999 when five weeks after finishing high school, Lee began a cadetship at The Advertiser. He covered a variety of rounds including finance, entertainment, sport and police.

But his passion for sport led him to spend most of his time in the sports department, where his efforts as cricket writer earned him a special award from the South Australian Cricket Association. Lee was also acknowledged by the SANFL for his news reports. His experience covering sport even saw him commentate basketball games and host a radio program on ice hockey.

In 2003, he joined Seven News in Adelaide as a general reporter and also filled in as sports editor. Lee covered a series of major stories including the Anglican sex abuse scandal and the Eyre Peninsula bushfires.

After a couple years at Seven, he took a leave without pay to try his luck in London. He happened to be in Spain during the London bombings and was brought back to report for Seven's coverage.

While in the UK, Lee regularly reported live into Sunrise and News bulletins. He filed from Cyprus on the Australian evacuees who fled Lebanon during the war with Israel, from Egypt on the horrific bus crash that claimed six Australians and the plot to blow up planes leaving Heathrow airport. Lee also presented the travel show In London and helped produce the BBC's 24-hour news channel.

In October 2007, after two years in London, Lee came back to Sydney to begin a new challenge as court reporter for Seven News. Among the cases he covered in the role were those of Gordon Wood, Nick D’Arcy, Greg Bird and Marcus Einfeld.

In January 2010, in the midst of one of the most tumultuous periods in NSW political history and ahead of an election in 2011, Lee took on the position of state political reporter.