Reporter Chris Reason

An award-winning journalist with almost 30-years’ experience, Chris Reason is a senior correspondent with Seven News.

Chris Reason

Chris has reported from the front line of some of the biggest news events of our time, including the Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand and Indonesia, September 11, the London bombings, the US Presidential election of Barack Obama, the Papal election of Pope Francis, the deaths and funerals of Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela, the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, the Israel-Lebanon war, the Bali bomber trials, Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, the Schapelle Corby trial, the Beaconsfield Mine and Thredbo disasters, and the Victorian bushfires in the aftermath of Black Saturday. Chris has also covered multiple state and federal elections and eight Olympic Games.

Most recently, Chris reported on the Sydney Lindt Café siege from inside the network’s Martin Place studios located directly opposite the café. Chris and Seven News cameraman Greg Parker were the only two members of the media allowed through police lines to enter the evacuated building, holding an all- night vigil alongside a police marksman.

Chris began his journalism career in Brisbane, after graduating from Villanova College in 1983, and completing a BA in Journalism and History at the University of Queensland.

He first worked as a cadet at regional newspaper The Redland Times in 1986, before he moved a year later to daily metropolitan newspaper, The Sun, in 1987 as crime reporter.

Chris was appointed bureau chief of the Nine Network’s Gold Coast newsroom in 1989, before joining Seven’s Brisbane newsroom as Crime Reporter in 1990.

In 1992, Chris was the youngest reporter in Seven’s history to be appointed London foreign correspondent. One year later he was promoted to Bureau Chief.

During his time in London, Chris covered significant events such as the Bosnian War, the Northern Ireland conflict, the Christopher Skase extradition case, the Kobe earthquake in Japan, the Estonia ferry disaster and the collapse of the marriage of Charles and Diana.

He was also assigned to cover the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, an event which quickly turned chaotic following the TWA-800 jetliner crash. Chris was the first Australian television correspondent to reach Long Island. He also secured the first television interview with swimming legend Dawn Fraser after her heart attack in Atlanta.

After four years in London, Chris returned to Seven's Sydney newsroom where he was appointed as a senior network reporter.

In 1997, Chris was a member of the Seven News team that received the Logie Award for News Coverage of the Thredbo landslide tragedy.

He was also recognised with the Logie Award for News Coverage for his work in East Timor during 2000, and was a Walkley Award finalist that same year.

At the beginning of 2002, after his work covering the September 11 attacks, Chris was announced as co-anchor of Seven’s re-launched national breakfast program, Sunrise.

Toward the end of that year, Chris was forced off-air for six months to undergo a battle with cancer, but returned to Seven in 2003 as anchor of the national Morning News bulletin.

In 2006, he spent a year as co-anchor of Weekend Sunrise. In the same year, Chris was again named a finalist in the Walkley Awards for “Caught in the Crossfire”, a series of stories he filmed from the frontline of war-torn Lebanon. It captured a major international crisis through the stories of the terrified Australians trapped between the bunkers and the bombs.

In 2009, he was a Walkley Award finalist again, this time for his investigation into the Cronulla Rugby League Club.

In 2015, Chris was awarded the prestigious Graham Perkin Australian Journalist of the Year Award for his live reporting of the Lindt Café siege, one of only two television journalists to have earned the accolade in its 30-year history. He also accepted the Logie Award for Outstanding News Coverage alongside colleagues Melissa Doyle and Greg Parker for Seven News’ coverage of the siege.

Chris is married to Australian journalist Kathryn Robinson. They are proud parents to twins, Sam and Lucy.