Zika linked death: Baby girl born with brain defects from mosquito-borne virus dies

Cruise ship death not suspicious, police
Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

The death of a newborn baby girl in Texas has been linked to the Zika virus.

The infant was born with the birth defect microcephaly in the Houston area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the baby died shortly after birth.

Texas has reported 97 cases of Zika, including two infants with microcephaly. Source: Supplied.

"Microcephaly is the most obvious sign of congenital infection with Zika, but it's becoming clear that's just part of the whole spectrum of damage that can be caused by the virus," Prof Jimmy Whitworth, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said recently.

Microcephaly is a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in children.

According to US health authorities Zika infections in pregnant women can cause microcephaly.

It’s understood the baby became infected in the womb while the mother travelled to Latin America according to Texas health officials.

Florida is so far the only US state to report that mosquitoes are actively transmitting the virus. Source: CDC.

The death of the infant is the first Zika-related death in the state the department confirmed.

In June, an elderly man in Utah became the first person to die of Zika in the mainland United States.


"The mother and baby are classified as travel-related cases, and there is no additional associated risk in Texas," the department said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The department confirmed that the baby died recently however would not say precisely when.

They also would not reveal which specific country the mother had travelled to in Latin America, however the mosquito-borne virus has been linked to a recent increase in microcephaly in Brazil.

The Zika virus outbreak was first discovered in Brazil late last year and has rapidly spread throughout the region.

According to Reuters there are 97 cases of Zika infection in Texas including two infants with microcephaly.

The department also added there have been no reported cases however of Zika transmitted by mosquitoes in Texas.

